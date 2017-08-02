Fire damages structure, vehicle at former horse ranch - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Fire damages structure, vehicle at former horse ranch

(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
CAMDEN, SC (WIS) -

Crews are responding to a structure and vehicle fire along Community Center Road in Camden. 

The area was once a horse ranch and the stables there caught fire after spreading from a car. 

Multiple agencies are on the scene and the fire is not yet under control. The cause of the fire is undetermined. 

No injuries have been reported. 

