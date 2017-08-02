Lion introduction process at Riverbanks Zoo could take months

“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >>
A school has collapsed after a massive natural gas explosion.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
Crews are responding to a structure and vehicle fire along Community Center Road in Camden.More >>
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.More >>
In Afghanistan's Herat province, security tight ahead of funeral for victims of Shiite mosque attack that killed 29.More >>
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.More >>
A school has collapsed after a massive natural gas explosion.More >>
The U.S. Air Force successfully launched an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile from California, the fourth such test this year.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
Slowly but surely work continues to introduce two new female lions to Riverbanks Zoo's beloved male lion Zuri.More >>
Officials say a former South Carolina legislator plans to plead guilty to domestic violence and will face anywhere from probation to 10 years in prison.More >>
A team of bloodhounds located a 2-year-old boy reported missing about a mile away from his home in the woods at around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday night, about an hour and a half after the dogs were deployed.More >>
