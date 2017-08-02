Two years after its dramatic removal, the Confederate flag isn't flying or displayed anywhere

A Republican running for South Carolina governor says she's "not backtracking" in her support for lawmakers' efforts to remove the Confederate battle flag from the Statehouse grounds.More >>
A Republican running for South Carolina governor says she's "not backtracking" in her support for lawmakers' efforts to remove the Confederate battle flag from the Statehouse grounds.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >>
Rescuers say their efforts now are to recover him from the bayou downstream from where he was swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.More >>
Rescuers say their efforts now are to recover him from the bayou downstream from where he was swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.More >>
An arrest has been made in the case of the fatal shootings of a Columbia couple. Ricardo Laroy Middleton, 43, of Moncks Corner was arrested by deputies at a home in Berkeley County and faces multiple charges including two murder charges. Middleton is accused killing Sydni Collins and her husband Aaron Collins and injuring a third person on Parklane Road in Richland County on July 27. Deputies say the shooting happened after a verbal altercation. Middleton was located on Tuesday by ...More >>
An arrest has been made in the case of the fatal shootings of a Columbia couple. Ricardo Laroy Middleton, 43, of Moncks Corner was arrested by deputies at a home in Berkeley County and faces multiple charges including two murder charges. Middleton is accused killing Sydni Collins and her husband Aaron Collins and injuring a third person on Parklane Road in Richland County on July 27. Deputies say the shooting happened after a verbal altercation. Middleton was located on Tuesday by ...More >>
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.More >>
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.More >>
Another dead bird infected with the West Nile Virus has been found in Richland County and officials want to warn the community to stay vigilant.More >>
Another dead bird infected with the West Nile Virus has been found in Richland County and officials want to warn the community to stay vigilant.More >>
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.More >>
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.More >>
In Afghanistan's Herat province, security tight ahead of funeral for victims of Shiite mosque attack that killed 29.More >>
In Afghanistan's Herat province, security tight ahead of funeral for victims of Shiite mosque attack that killed 29.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
This year, humanity will use an estimated 1.7 Earths worth of resources - things like food, energy, timber and other natural resources.More >>
This year, humanity will use an estimated 1.7 Earths worth of resources - things like food, energy, timber and other natural resources.More >>
Sumter police are searching for whoever is responsible for a hit-and-run that left one man in critical condition Tuesday night.More >>
Sumter police are searching for whoever is responsible for a hit-and-run that left one man in critical condition Tuesday night.More >>
A rash of counterfeit cash is making its way through businesses in Lexington County. The hard part is detection as some of this money could easily pass for real cash.More >>
A rash of counterfeit cash is making its way through businesses in Lexington County. The hard part is detection as some of this money could easily pass for real cash.More >>
A Republican running for South Carolina governor says she's "not backtracking" in her support for lawmakers' efforts to remove the Confederate battle flag from the Statehouse grounds.More >>
A Republican running for South Carolina governor says she's "not backtracking" in her support for lawmakers' efforts to remove the Confederate battle flag from the Statehouse grounds.More >>