Police release photos of man wanted for stealing from school

The Cayce Department of Public Safety released surveillance photos of a person wanted for breaking into Brookland-Cayce High School and stealing a golf cart and electronics.

Police say the burglary occurred early in the morning on Monday, July 31 at the school on State Street. The man was operating a moped at the time of the burglary.

Photos of the man they are looking for are attached to this story. He appears to have a tattoo on his left inner arm.

If you recognize the man in the photos or know anything about the burglary, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.