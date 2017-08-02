WATCH LIVE: Gas explosion destroys section of Minnesota private school; injuries reported

The entire middle section of the school was leveled. (Source: WCCO/CNN)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WIS) - An explosion apparently caused by a gas leak has reduced the middle section of Minnehaha Academy to a pile of smoking rubble.

The school confirmed that a gas leak caused the massive explosion.

Multiple media outlets are reporting that there is one unconfirmed death.

MOBILE USERS: To view this stream, click here.

