CPD: The search is on for attempted murder suspect who started argument with victim

The Columbia Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for attempted murder. Derrick Randolph, 26, is wanted on this and two other related warrants from an incident on 421 Bush River Road.

Police say he fired a weapon causing an injury during a verbal altercation he started.

Randolph is described as a black male, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 175 pounds with black hair. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Crimestoppers as follows:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.

