20 years after his death, daughter of 1997 murder victim puts heat on cold case

The daughter of a 1997 murder victim wants her father's investigation reopened, and brought the case back to light at the scene of the crime.

Tammy Downs stood at the Rosewood Boat Landing on the Congaree River where her father, Jack Robinson, 65, was found stabbed "in a brutal fashion" after an altercation just after 6 p.m. on Aug. 17, 1996.

The suspect in the case is described as a Hispanic male with Olive complexion, he was 25-35 years old (now 42-52), approximately 5’5” tall, 150-180 pounds, black hair, and a mustache.

If you have any information on this incident or any other similar crime, you are asked to contact RCSD Investigators Wright at (803)-398-2448 or Curtis at (803)-698-5047 or call the sheriff's department at 803-691-9000 ext. 9242.

