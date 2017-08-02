Family fight in Newberry leads to strangulation death

One man is dead and another person was hospitalized after a family dispute in Newberry early Wednesday morning.

When authorities arrived at the home on Holloway Street, they found 48-year-old Mark Edward Graham dead. Another person involved in the fight was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Newberry County Coroner Laura G. Kneece said Graham died from asphyxia due to strangulation. She has ruled the death is a homicide.

Mark's brother, Joseph Lee Graham, has been formally charged with murder. He is currently a patient at Palmetto Health with a stab wound to the shoulder. He will be transported to the Newberry County Detention Center once he is released from the hospital, according to police.

The Newberry Police Department and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are continuing the investigation.

