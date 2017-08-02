WATCH LIVE: State House news conference in response to V.C. Summer decision

Officials at both utilities that invested in two new nuclear power plants in South Carolina say they are stopping construction of the multibillion-dollar project, which has been caught up in the bankruptcy of its contractor.More >>
Officials at both utilities that invested in two new nuclear power plants in South Carolina say they are stopping construction of the multibillion-dollar project, which has been caught up in the bankruptcy of its contractor.More >>
The end of expansion work for the V.C. Summer nuclear site in Jenkinsville now has left hundreds of workers looking for new jobs.More >>
The end of expansion work for the V.C. Summer nuclear site in Jenkinsville now has left hundreds of workers looking for new jobs.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that 2 lb. packages of ground chuck may contain more than meat.More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that 2 lb. packages of ground chuck may contain more than meat.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a Democratic official who was killed was behind the leaks of documents by WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign.More >>
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a Democratic official who was killed was behind the leaks of documents by WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign.More >>
Employees who lost their jobs when South Carolina utilities decided to discontinue construction on the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station are rallying Wednesday morning at the South Carolina State House.More >>
Employees who lost their jobs when South Carolina utilities decided to discontinue construction on the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station are rallying Wednesday morning at the South Carolina State House.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
There hasn't been a dramatic public break, or a precise moment when it happened, but little by little Senate Republicans have been abandoning President Donald Trump.More >>
There hasn't been a dramatic public break, or a precise moment when it happened, but little by little Senate Republicans have been abandoning President Donald Trump.More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that 2 lb. packages of ground chuck may contain more than meat.More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that 2 lb. packages of ground chuck may contain more than meat.More >>
The U.S. Air Force successfully launched an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile from California, the fourth such test this year.More >>
The U.S. Air Force successfully launched an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile from California, the fourth such test this year.More >>
Living quarters at two Lexington County Fire Service stations are temporarily closed because of air quality concerns from mold.More >>
Living quarters at two Lexington County Fire Service stations are temporarily closed because of air quality concerns from mold.More >>
A North Carolina company is recalling nearly 5,000 pounds of ground beef that may be contaminated with plastic foam.More >>
A North Carolina company is recalling nearly 5,000 pounds of ground beef that may be contaminated with plastic foam.More >>
The City of West Columbia started tearing down four historic mill houses Tuesday to make room for more parking and a park.More >>
The City of West Columbia started tearing down four historic mill houses Tuesday to make room for more parking and a park.More >>