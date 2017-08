A crash is slowing southbound traffic on Interstate 77 near Killian Road has been cleared.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the crash is one mile south of Exit 22, between Killian Road and Farrow Road. All lanes are now open.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports there are injuries involved in this crash.

Drivers should find an alternate route or use caution.

