Mold forces closure of living quarters in Lexington Co. fire stations

Living quarters at two Lexington County Fire Service stations are temporarily closed because of air quality concerns from mold.

The stations affected are Fire Station 8 in Gilbert and Station 14 in Fairview.

The temporary closures were made after air-quality tests indicated elevated mold-spore count levels in the living areas.

Fire Service personnel reported to County officials that condensation was accumulating on the ceiling tiles and light fixtures in the stations. The County subsequently had an air-quality test performed at the stations.

Temporary housing arrangements have been made for firefighters until the problem can be corrected.

Lexington County Fire Service says the temporary closures will not affect service to response areas.

The County has not received any reports or complaints of illness, health issues or health concerns from the Fire Service professionals assigned to these stations.

“The County is working swiftly and diligently to begin the remediation process at these fire stations to ensure that our personnel have a safe, healthy and cultivating environment to work and live in,” County Council Chairman Todd Cullum says.

