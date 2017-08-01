Fallen tree takes out car, power for some Forest Acres residents - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Fallen tree takes out car, power for some Forest Acres residents

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
FOREST ACRES, SC (WIS) -

Crews from the Columbia Police Department and SCE&G were called out late Tuesday night to remove a fallen tree in Forest Acres.

According to officials, the tree fell on Harrison Road near Marling Drive and landed on some power lines leaving some residents in the area without power.

Authorities said no one was injured during the incident. Still, they have completely blocked Harrison Road as a precaution.

A timetable regarding when the road will reopen has not been released.

