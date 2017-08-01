Fallen tree takes out car, power for some Forest Acres residents

Crews from the Columbia Police Department and SCE&G were called out late Tuesday night to remove a fallen tree in Forest Acres.

According to officials, the tree fell on Harrison Road near Marling Drive and landed on some power lines leaving some residents in the area without power.

Tree appears to have hit a car. Not clear if it fell on the car or car ran into it @wis10 pic.twitter.com/uFrZ9K77Ej — Mike DeSumma (@MikeDeSumma) August 2, 2017

Authorities said no one was injured during the incident. Still, they have completely blocked Harrison Road as a precaution.

A timetable regarding when the road will reopen has not been released.

