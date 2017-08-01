Interviews for jobs at the highly-anticipated Samsung plant in Newberry Co. have been delayed

The Samsung corporation is bringing a major home appliance plant to Newberry County.

The plant will turn out washing machines and eventually provide jobs for more than 950 workers. It will be located in a soon-to-be vacated Caterpillar building in the county's industrial park near I-26.



Last month, an economic development official indicated Samsung was scheduling job interviews over several days starting Aug. 8. We’ve since learned the company and the SCWorks office in Newberry have not finalized the dates for the job fair.

At this point, it's not clear when the interviewing process will begin. Keep your resumes handy and we'll let you know when the company confirms dates and times for the interviews.



A spokeswoman for the NP Strategy public relations firm says more than a thousand people have sent emails asking for information on the Samsung jobs.



More than two dozen mostly management-level openings are listed for the Newberry operation at this website.

