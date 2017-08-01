'We feel betrayed': Lawmakers blast power companies on nuclear project's halt

The Marijuana Justice Act if passed will legalize marijuana at the federal level and "go even further in an effort to remedy many of the failures of the War on Drugs," Booker wrote on Facebook.More >>
The Marijuana Justice Act if passed will legalize marijuana at the federal level and "go even further in an effort to remedy many of the failures of the War on Drugs," Booker wrote on Facebook.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on East Dunlap Street in the city of Lancaster.More >>
The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on East Dunlap Street in the city of Lancaster.More >>
The Attalla Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating three-year-old Skyi Nevah Wood.More >>
The Attalla Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating three-year-old Skyi Nevah Wood.More >>
Rescuers are up against a complex array of open ditches and underground drainage pipes in their search for a 7-year-old boy.More >>
Rescuers are up against a complex array of open ditches and underground drainage pipes in their search for a 7-year-old boy.More >>
While GOP leaders stopped short of saying they were surrendering on an issue that's guided the party for seven years, their remarks underscored that Republicans have hit a wall when it comes to resolving internal battles over what their stance should be.More >>
While GOP leaders stopped short of saying they were surrendering on an issue that's guided the party for seven years, their remarks underscored that Republicans have hit a wall when it comes to resolving internal battles over what their stance should be.More >>
New White House chief of staff John Kelly, a decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq, doesn't appear to be afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief.More >>
New White House chief of staff John Kelly, a decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq, doesn't appear to be afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief.More >>
After being blindsided by the news of SCE&G and Santee Cooper's plans to abandon the multi-billion dollar nuclear reactor project in Fairfield County, lawmakers voiced concerns and criticized the companies for not pursuing the plan that's over budget and behind schedule on Tuesday.More >>
After being blindsided by the news of SCE&G and Santee Cooper's plans to abandon the multi-billion dollar nuclear reactor project in Fairfield County, lawmakers voiced concerns and criticized the companies for not pursuing the plan that's over budget and behind schedule on Tuesday.More >>
Researcher says he has identified silver coin as first American coin ever made.More >>
Researcher says he has identified silver coin as first American coin ever made.More >>
It’s just a campground, but co-owner D. Melton says Broad River Campground feels like home.More >>
It’s just a campground, but co-owner D. Melton says Broad River Campground feels like home.More >>
A beach attendant took a big umbrella, swung it like a baseball bat, hit the alleged gunman in the face and knocked him out.More >>
A beach attendant took a big umbrella, swung it like a baseball bat, hit the alleged gunman in the face and knocked him out.More >>
He was believed to be in his 40s. and Port Authority officials said that he plunged three stories onto the floor of the center hall.More >>
He was believed to be in his 40s. and Port Authority officials said that he plunged three stories onto the floor of the center hall.More >>
Lexington County fire crews are battling a 5-acre fire on the 200 block of Blackjack Oak Lane.More >>
Lexington County fire crews are battling a 5-acre fire on the 200 block of Blackjack Oak Lane.More >>
The City of West Columbia started tearing down four historic mill houses Tuesday to make room for more parking and a park.More >>
The City of West Columbia started tearing down four historic mill houses Tuesday to make room for more parking and a park.More >>