No injuries in 5-acre fire in Lexington Co.

Lexington County fire crews are battling a 5-acre fire on the 200 block of Blackjack Oak Lane.

There is no damage to structures and no injuries reported, according to the County of Lexington Twitter account.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The South Carolina Forestry Commission is also on hand to assist with putting the fire out.

