West Columbia bulldozes houses to make room for parking, park

City leaders in West Columbia have cut the ribbon on a refurbished Riverwalk but as warmer weather approaches, there are some concerns about parking this time around.

A big-time West Columbia development has cleared its first hurdle this week. Leaders are calling it Brookland, and if approved, it'll be built at the corner of Meeting and State Streets, which is just over the Gervais Street Bridge from Columbia.

Want a free house? The City of West Columbia would be happy to provide you with one, but you will have to act fast to get it moved.

Want a free house from a Midlands city? All you have to do is move it!

The City of West Columbia started tearing down four historic mill houses Tuesday to make room for more parking and a park. (Source: WIS)

Last month the City offered the four houses for free to anyone who could move them from their current sites in the old Brookland Mill Village near the Riverwalk Amphitheater.

"We found that the house removal process was not feasible for individuals wanting a free house due to obstacles including the high cost to move the structures and a lack of currently available sites on which to relocate the structures," said a statement from the City. "In addition to working with nineteen individuals interested in receiving a home, we received a professional opinion from two home moving companies about relocating the houses. Both companies said it would be a nearly impossible task to move any of the homes, even if an individual was able to pay the high cost to move the home and had an available site on which to locate a home."

The City says none of the people interested in moving the homes were willing to pay the high cost of doing so, nor had they secured a property to which to move the structures.

With construction currently being done on the Brookland development on the corner of Meeting and State Streets, West Columbia lost an overflow parking lot that many people used when accessing the amphitheater and the Riverwalk.

"Due to parking limitations, the Riverwalk has not been conveniently accessible to all the citizens of West Columbia," the City's statement continued."Through this revitalization project, the City of West Columbia is opening a special asset to all the taxpayers in our region, not just the residents of the Mill Village and immediate surrounding neighborhoods. The City of West Columbia wants to provide excellent recreation and parking opportunities in the area, particularly for residents wishing to have feasible access to the Riverwalk, and for Mill Village residents frustrated by long-standing challenges with travel, traffic, and parking."

The long-term plan for the site of the demolished homes includes a park and playground for children with special needs at the corner of Norfolk and Hudson Streets.

But, in a statement Tuesday, a DHEC spokesperson says their department and the city are currently discussing whether a permit is needed to continue demolition.

"The City and contractor have chosen to voluntarily stop work while these discussions are ongoing. The City of West Columbia reported that an asbestos survey of these structures was performed and that no asbestos containing material was identified," the DHEC spokesperson said. "We have requested that the City provide a copy of the survey. Please note that at this time, no enforcement actions or fines have been levied against the City of West Columbia related to this demolition."

