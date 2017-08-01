FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Overturned log truck blocks Alpine Rd. off-ramp on 1-20 EB

An overturned log truck has blocked the off-ramp at Alpine Road/I-77 SB on I-20 EB around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

All lanes on I-20 EB near the off ramp are clear, but the off ramp itself is still closed at this time. It is unclear if there are any injuries.

#TheCFD @SCDPS_PIO on scene of an overturned tractor trailer hauling logs I20 EB MM76 off ramp to Alpine Rd/I77SB #TrafficAlert #scnews pic.twitter.com/lhrysUfBVg — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) August 1, 2017

Update: Collision; I-20 EB: at Exit76, 2 lft lns clsd, Ocrd: 10:52AM.| 11:11A — SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) August 1, 2017

Commuters in the area are urged to find an alternate route.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.