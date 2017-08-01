FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Overturned log truck blocks Alpine Rd. off- - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Overturned log truck blocks Alpine Rd. off-ramp on 1-20 EB

(Source: CFD Twitter) (Source: CFD Twitter)
(WIS) -

An overturned log truck has blocked the off-ramp at Alpine Road/I-77 SB on I-20 EB around 11 a.m. Tuesday. 

All lanes on I-20 EB near the off ramp are clear, but the off ramp itself is still closed at this time. It is unclear if there are any injuries. 

Commuters in the area are urged to find an alternate route. 

Check back for more updates. 

