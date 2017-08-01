SCE&G notified state employment officials Monday of 615 layoffs at V.C. Summer

Officials at both utilities that invested in two new nuclear power plants in South Carolina say they are stopping construction of the multibillion-dollar project, which has been caught up in the bankruptcy of its contractor.

Officials at both utilities that invested in two new nuclear power plants in South Carolina say they are stopping construction of the multibillion-dollar project, which has been caught up in the bankruptcy of its contractor.

South Carolina regulators will question plans to end construction of two nuclear reactors that customers have already paid billions to build.

South Carolina regulators will question plans to end construction of two nuclear reactors that customers have already paid billions to build.

The end of expansion work for the V.C. Summer nuclear site in Jenkinsville now has left hundreds of workers looking for new jobs.

The end of expansion work for the V.C. Summer nuclear site in Jenkinsville now has left hundreds of workers looking for new jobs.

As SCANA and Santee Cooper have voted to stop construction on nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Fairfield County, the companies involved in the project are required by federal law to notify state and federal employees of the massive layoffs involved.

Under the conditions of the Worker Adjustment Retraining and Notification Act, employers must notify government officials of a workforce reduction of more than 100 employees. Notice of 60 days is required under the law for plant closings and mass layoffs.

Click here for more information on the WARN Act.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce received its WARN notification letter from SCANA dated Monday, the day SCANA and Santee Cooper executives voted to discontinue construction at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station. The letter states 615 SCE&G employees "and a currently unknown number of employees of affiliated companies that provide administrative support to the project" would be immediately, totally and permanently terminated.

Most of the employees listed in the letter by job title are engineers and operators.

According to the letter from SCANA, the separations are expected to begin on September 30, 2017. It also says it will provide assistance and outplacement for the affected employees.

Tuesday, executives from SCANA go before the Public Service Commission regarding the decision to discontinue the project.

People who work on the construction site told WIS they were informed at about noon Monday that their jobs would be terminated.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.