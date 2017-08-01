A Chick-fil-A food cart downtown? All signs point to yes (if the city approves it)!

The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.More >>
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.More >>
The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.More >>
The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.More >>
A couple whose two children were taken from them claim they lost custody of their sons because they scored low on IQ tests.More >>
A couple whose two children were taken from them claim they lost custody of their sons because they scored low on IQ tests.More >>
New White House chief of staff John Kelly, a decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq, doesn't appear to be afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief.More >>
New White House chief of staff John Kelly, a decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq, doesn't appear to be afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief.More >>
"This little girl was trying to go see her mom and dad, so she came from upstairs to the basement to find them," leaving her footprints behind her.More >>
"This little girl was trying to go see her mom and dad, so she came from upstairs to the basement to find them," leaving her footprints behind her.More >>
An overturned log truck has blocked the off-ramp at Alpine Road/I-77 SB on I-20 EB around 11 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
An overturned log truck has blocked the off-ramp at Alpine Road/I-77 SB on I-20 EB around 11 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
Investigators confirm the suspect that led them on a days-long manhunt has been charged with murder, and three of the suspects accused of harboring him have been charged with accessory after the fact.More >>
Investigators confirm the suspect that led them on a days-long manhunt has been charged with murder, and three of the suspects accused of harboring him have been charged with accessory after the fact.More >>
New White House chief of staff John Kelly, a decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq, doesn't appear to be afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief.More >>
New White House chief of staff John Kelly, a decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq, doesn't appear to be afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief.More >>
Steve Bartman is getting a World Series championship ring from the Chicago Cubs.More >>
Steve Bartman is getting a World Series championship ring from the Chicago Cubs.More >>
While GOP leaders stopped short of saying they were surrendering on an issue that's guided the party for seven years, their remarks underscored that Republicans have hit a wall when it comes to resolving internal battles over what their stance should be.More >>
While GOP leaders stopped short of saying they were surrendering on an issue that's guided the party for seven years, their remarks underscored that Republicans have hit a wall when it comes to resolving internal battles over what their stance should be.More >>
As SCANA and Santee Cooper have voted to stop construction on nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Fairfield County, the companies involved in the project are required by federal law to notify state and federal employees of the massive layoffs involved.More >>
As SCANA and Santee Cooper have voted to stop construction on nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Fairfield County, the companies involved in the project are required by federal law to notify state and federal employees of the massive layoffs involved.More >>
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An 18-year-old accidentally shot his 16-year-old best friend while cleaning a handgun in Horry County Monday night. According to an Horry County police report, the 18-year-old took the magazine out of the gun to clean it when the slide went forward, firing a round into the victim’s right shoulder. Witnesses said it was an accident. The victim was taken to the hospital and no charges are expected. Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.More >>
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An 18-year-old accidentally shot his 16-year-old best friend while cleaning a handgun in Horry County Monday night. According to an Horry County police report, the 18-year-old took the magazine out of the gun to clean it when the slide went forward, firing a round into the victim’s right shoulder. Witnesses said it was an accident. The victim was taken to the hospital and no charges are expected. Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.More >>
A man who caused several accidents while taking a wild ride with a stolen truck and trailer is still on the run more than 24 hours after abandoning the vehicle in West Columbia.More >>
A man who caused several accidents while taking a wild ride with a stolen truck and trailer is still on the run more than 24 hours after abandoning the vehicle in West Columbia.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the death of pedestrian on Interstate 26 in Orangeburg County early Tuesday.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the death of pedestrian on Interstate 26 in Orangeburg County early Tuesday.More >>
After 24 days at sea, Finnish icebreaker with global warming researchers and Associated Press team aboard sets record for earliest transit of fabled Northwest Passage in melting Arctic.More >>
After 24 days at sea, Finnish icebreaker with global warming researchers and Associated Press team aboard sets record for earliest transit of fabled Northwest Passage in melting Arctic.More >>