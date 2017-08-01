A Chick-fil-A food cart downtown? All signs point to yes (if the city approves it)!

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An 18-year-old accidentally shot his 16-year-old best friend while cleaning a handgun in Horry County Monday night. According to an Horry County police report, the 18-year-old took the magazine out of the gun to clean it when the slide went forward, firing a round into the victim’s right shoulder. Witnesses said it was an accident. The victim was taken to the hospital and no charges are expected. Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.