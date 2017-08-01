Pedestrian killed on I-26 near Orangeburg

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the death of pedestrian on Interstate 26 in Orangeburg County early Tuesday.

The Highway Patrol says the victim walked into a lane of traffic and was hit by a westbound vehicle near the 154 mile marker, near U.S. 301, at about 1 a.m. The victim's name has not yet been released by the coroner.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

