Man who stole truck, drove wrong way on I-26 still on the run

A still image from surveillance video shows the man hooking up a trailer to the truck he was about to steal. (Source: Mendoza Lawn Care)

A man who caused several accidents while taking a wild ride with a stolen truck and trailer is still on the run more than 24 hours after abandoning the vehicle in West Columbia.

It all started around 5 o'clock Monday morning when he hooked up a trailer to a truck at Mendoza Lawn Care on Bluff Road and plowed through a fence on the property.

From there, police eventually caught up to him and the chase made its way onto the westbound lanes of Interstate 26 going the wrong way. At least one vehicle ended up on its roof near mile marker 114 as the wrong-way pursuit continued.

He then exited on 12th Street Extension and into Cayce where he caused a crash involving a police vehicle. Law enforcement lost sight of him, but later found the vehicle and trailer abandoned at C Avenue in West Columbia.

Cayce Department of Public Safety officers assisted the Richland County Sheriff's Office with the pursuit, according to City of Cayce spokesperson Ashley Hunter.

A total of seven vehicles, including a police cruiser, were damaged during the pursuit. Nobody was seriously injured.

Deputies say the man is white between 20 and 30 years old, approximately 6'3" and weighing between 155 to 175 pounds.

Watch the raw surveillance video of the man stealing the truck and trailer:

If you have any information about who this person is or his whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

