Regulators to hear plans to stop building 2 nuclear reactors

The end of expansion work for the V.C. Summer nuclear site in Jenkinsville now has left hundreds of workers looking for new jobs.

Officials at both utilities that invested in two new nuclear power plants in South Carolina say they are stopping construction of the multibillion-dollar project, which has been caught up in the bankruptcy of its contractor.

By SEANNA ADCOX

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina regulators will question plans to end construction of two nuclear reactors that customers have already paid billions to build.

The state Public Service Commission will hear Tuesday from executives with SCANA, the parent company of South Carolina Electric & Gas. Both SCE&G and state-owned Santee Cooper decided Monday to scuttle the project at V.C. Summer Nuclear Station north of Columbia.

SCE&G owns 55 percent of the project. The private utility must win state approval of its abandonment plans.

SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh has told investors that customers' rates won't rise for at least several years.

The project has been shrouded in doubt since primary contractor Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this year.

According to the utility's analysis, costs to finish the project would top $20 billion.

