End for V.C. Summer expansion impacts hundreds of project workers

Officials at both utilities that invested in two new nuclear power plants in South Carolina say they are stopping construction of the multibillion-dollar project, which has been caught up in the bankruptcy of its contractor.

Officials at both utilities that invested in two new nuclear power plants in South Carolina say they are stopping construction of the multibillion-dollar project, which has been caught up in the bankruptcy of its contractor.

The end of expansion work for the V.C. Summer nuclear site in Jenkinsville now has left hundreds of workers looking for new jobs.



Many former workers at the site say they got news midday Monday that their services were no longer needed. That came as directors at both SCE&G and state-owned utility Santee Cooper decided to end the expansion project.

"Wow...okay,” one anonymous worker said, “They're really actually shutting the job down, you know? I mean, what do we do now?"

"I was hoping they'd finish it," said David Jacobs, who used to work on the project site.

Crews had been working for months to build two new nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer site. Several former workers said the bitter news Monday left them completely surprised.



"It was sudden," Jacobs said. "Wasn't expected."



According to a notice provided to contracted workers with FLUOR, the company will be paying workers for the hours they put in over the weekend and Monday.

Benefits however for those workers were set to be cut off at midnight on Monday July 31.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.