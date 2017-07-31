Pilot found safe after hot air balloon descends over Newberry Co - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Pilot found safe after hot air balloon descends over Newberry Co.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Residents in Newberry County were reaching out to first responders on Monday after a hot air balloon appeared to be going down.

Officials say the balloon was spotted over Macedonia Church Road near Lake Murray.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said they were able to find the hot air balloon once it reached the ground.

Foster said the pilot landed safely. 

