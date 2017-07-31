OCSO: Columbia man charged with shooting man in field

A Columbia man has been charged with attempted murder after deputies say he shot an 18-year-old man as he was walking through a field.

Orangeburg deputies said Scott Young, 27, shot the victim while e he was walking in a field on June 9. The victim says he was walking through a field after work when he heard someone yelling.

When he turned to respond, he heard a gunshot and was shot in the hip. Deputies were called after witnesses heard the victim yelling for help. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Young was named as a suspect early and was not found until Monday morning. He was arrested at an Orangeburg County residence without incident. He's being charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

A bond hearing will be held at the Orangeburg County Law Enforcement Complex on Tuesday.

Deputies believe Young may have also been involved in other separate and violent crimes in the Orangeburg community.

If anyone has any information on this or other crimes, they are asked to call the sheriff's office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

