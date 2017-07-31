Man arrested after shooting father-in-law with shotgun

Police in Bishopville have arrested Joe Lewis Johnson after shooting his father-in-law with a shotgun.

Officers were sent to an apartment complex located at 210 Roland Street on July 24 around 10:30 p.m. after receiving a call about shots being fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found a man inside of a vehicle who suffered a gunshot wound injuring his shoulder and above his eye.

The victim told authorities that Johnson was inside the apartment. However, after Johnson’s wife and children came out of the apartment, officers were told Johnson came in and changed clothes before leaving.

Authorities were able to recover the shotgun but could not find Johnson after a thorough sweep of the area.

Johnson was later found at a family member’s home later that night.

Johnson’s father-in-law was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. However, the victim has not been released as doctors hope to save the man’s eyesight.

