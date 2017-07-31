Police Chief: Efforts to limit crime at Midlands hotels aren't working

A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.
Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."
Authorities say road conditions were wet and that speed was likely not a factor.
At a press conference on Monday, Walker County Sheriff Jim Underwood said the 12 inmates who escaped Sunday night comes down to two things: A mistake by a jail employee and peanut butter. Yes, peanut butter.
Tesla Inc. has finally made its long-promised affordable electric car.
Steve Bartman is getting a World Series championship ring from the Chicago Cubs.
After 24 days at sea, Finnish icebreaker with global warming researchers and Associated Press team aboard sets record for earliest transit of fabled Northwest Passage in melting Arctic.
The president is deciding whether to act on his threat to end cost-sharing reduction payments, which are aimed at trimming out-of-pocket costs for lower-income people, according to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.
Retired Gen. John Kelly, previously the Homeland Security secretary, takes over Monday from the ousted Reince Priebus.
President Donald Trump is threatening once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the existing health law.
Police in Bishopville have arrested Joe Lewis Johnson after he shot his father-in-law with a shotgun.
Springdale Police Chief Kevin Cornett is surprised after a weekend prostitution sting. "I was surprised by the number of people we arrested and really surprised by the number of crimesMore >>
A weekend prostitution sting in Springdale resulted in 15 arrests.
A deputy's death has stunned the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Sheriff Leon Lott stood in front of television cameras on Monday afternoon to talk to the public about the killer that's normally swept under the rug -- suicide.
