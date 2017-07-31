Moped driver hospitalized following 2-vehicle accident on Two Notch Rd.

Columbia police are investigating a two-vehicle accident involving a moped on Two Notch Road. (Source: CPD/Twitter)

Columbia police are investigating a two-vehicle accident involving a moped on Two Notch Road.

The incident happened in the 3100 block of Two Notch Road. The driver of the moped was taken to the hospital and the driver's condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the collision is unclear and the CPD traffic Unit is investigating. Check back for more updates.

