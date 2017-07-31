Sumter K-9s win Kevlar vests through social media contest

Cpl Cameron Prescott and his K9 HALO are just one of three candidates from the Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office. (Source: Keeping K-9's in Kevlar Facebook page)

Four K-9 deputies in Sumter County has won the perfect layer of protection thanks to social media.

Through a Facebook contest by Keeping K-9's in Kevlar, some Sumter deputies entered, hoping to win their K9 partners a new Kevlar vest.

We're proud to report that all four of those entrants will get a new vest, all thanks to your votes.

Each one of those vests is valued at $2,500, so a $10,000 investment in all. Officials say they're excited to benefit the community, at no cost to taxpayers.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.