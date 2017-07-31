Richland Co. Sheriff discusses deputy's suicide in effort to prevent further tragedies

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
Authorities say road conditions were wet and that speed was likely not a factor.More >>
Archie Manning played a key role in the hiring of Freeze, and he was a guest speaker at the 71st annual meeting of the Southern Legislative Conference in Biloxi on Monday.More >>
A Columbia man has been charged with attempted murder after deputies say he shot an 18-year-old man as he was walking through a field.More >>
Steve Bartman is getting a World Series championship ring from the Chicago Cubs.More >>
The president is deciding whether to act on his threat to end cost-sharing reduction payments, which are aimed at trimming out-of-pocket costs for lower-income people, according to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.More >>
Retired Gen. John Kelly, previously the Homeland Security secretary, takes over Monday from the ousted Reince Priebus.More >>
A deputy's death has stunned the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Sheriff Leon Lott stood in front of television cameras on Monday afternoon to talk to the public about the killer that's normally swept under the rug -- suicide.More >>
Police in Bishopville have arrested Joe Lewis Johnson after shooting his father-in-law with a shotgun.More >>
Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.More >>
Columbia police are investigating a two-vehicle accident involving a moped on Two Notch Road.More >>
