FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Gas line rupture closes portion of Clemson Road

A natural gas line rupture at an intersection in northeast Richland County has caused the closure of a major road.

According to the Columbia Fire Department, the westbound lanes of Clemson Road are closed near Hardscrabble Road.

#TheCFD on scene natural gas rupture @ Hardscrabble Rd/Clemson Rd westbound lanes of Clemson closed #TrafficAlert #scnews pic.twitter.com/exPJK3duUn — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) July 31, 2017

You are urged to avoid the area.

