FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Gas line rupture closes portion of Clemson - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Gas line rupture closes portion of Clemson Road

By Jason Old, Digital Content Director
Connect
(Source: Google Earth) (Source: Google Earth)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A natural gas line rupture at an intersection in northeast Richland County has caused the closure of a major road.

According to the Columbia Fire Department, the westbound lanes of Clemson Road are closed near Hardscrabble Road.

You are urged to avoid the area.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly