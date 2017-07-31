Clemson Road reopens after gas line rupture - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Clemson Road reopens after gas line rupture

By Jason Old, Digital Content Director
Connect
(Source: Google Earth) (Source: Google Earth)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Clemson Road is open again after a natural gas line rupture caused its closure on Monday afternoon.

According to the Columbia Fire Department, the westbound lanes of Clemson Road were closed near Hardscrabble Road due to that gas line break.

The road has since reopened.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly