Clemson Road reopens after gas line rupture

Clemson Road is open again after a natural gas line rupture caused its closure on Monday afternoon.

According to the Columbia Fire Department, the westbound lanes of Clemson Road were closed near Hardscrabble Road due to that gas line break.

#TheCFD on scene natural gas rupture @ Hardscrabble Rd/Clemson Rd westbound lanes of Clemson closed #TrafficAlert #scnews pic.twitter.com/exPJK3duUn — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) July 31, 2017

The road has since reopened.

