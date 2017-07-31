Deputy credited with saving injured boater's life

A Newberry County Sheriff's deputy is getting credit for saving an injured boater's life with first-aid knowledge and a tool recently issued to all deputies.

At about 7:30 p.m. on July 22, Lt. Michael Claytor was in the area of a boating accident on Lake Murray. Claytor told dispatchers to have the boat meet him at a nearby boat ramp.

Within four minutes of receiving the call, Claytor met the boat and found a man who was bleeding from a large cut from his knee to his foot. Claytor used a tourniquet he had been issued by the department to stop the bleeding on the man's leg.

Once EMS and the Rescue Squad arrived, the man was flown to the hospital, where medical personnel said Claytor's tourniquet saved the man's life by stopping the bleeding.

Claytor had been issued the tourniquet by the department as a potential life-saving device for deputies and civilians. Sheriff Lee Foster says the original intent for the tourniquets was to save deputies' lives in case they are shot. Deputies were trained on their use. Foster says uniformed deputies are required to carry the tourniquets in their utility belts.

"While this is the first time that a tourniquet was deployed and proved lifesaving, we are convinced that this tool will continue to prove itself invaluable for law enforcement and citizens throughout Newberry County," says Sheriff Foster.

Claytor is a 7-year veteran of the Sheriff's Department and is shift supervisor in the Patrol Division. In 2013, Claytor was injured when he was hit by a vehicle while on duty.

