VIDEO: Gamecocks season preview with the Big Spur's John Whittle as practice begins Monday

The weather isn't the only thing making it feel like fall on Monday.

Football is in the air in Columbia as the Gamecock football team hit the practice field this morning for the start of fall camp.

Earlier Monday morning, USC rolled through these doors to usher in day one of practice. There is plenty of excitement and enthusiasm on the player's faces as they start the August practice grind.

The Gamecocks look to build on the foundation set in the first year under head coach Will Muschamp. Entering his second season, there's certainly a better feel for the expectations - and that's a huge plus.

One of the concerns heading into camp is the team's youth: 70 percent of USC's roster is made up of freshman and sophomores. There are only 11 seniors on the squad.

To create quality depth at certain positions where they're really young, like the defensive front seven, expect Coach Muschamp to create adversity and put players in different spots.

"To be able to cross-train certain guys at different positions to create a little adversity in their life as far as learning of offense and defense. Creates depth," Muschamp said. "It's not about the next guy on the depth chart; it's about putting the best guy in the game that's going to help us win football games. Those things are critical to doing those things in camp. Camp's a grind, and it's going to be tough and hard. I've scripted the first 11 practices to our first scrimmage. It's scripted a certain way for a reason."

