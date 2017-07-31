VIDEO: Gamecocks season preview with the Big Spur's John Whittle as practice begins Monday

The weather isn't the only thing making it feel like fall on Monday. Football is in the air in Columbia as the Gamecock football team hit the practice field this morning for the start of fall camp.More >>
The weather isn't the only thing making it feel like fall on Monday. Football is in the air in Columbia as the Gamecock football team hit the practice field this morning for the start of fall camp.More >>
Adrian Beltre has gotten his 3,000th career hit, becoming the 31st player to reach that milestone in the major leagues.More >>
Adrian Beltre has gotten his 3,000th career hit, becoming the 31st player to reach that milestone in the major leagues.More >>
For the second straight year, six local teams will compete at Spirit Communications Park as part of the “Pigskin in the Park” series.More >>
For the second straight year, six local teams will compete at Spirit Communications Park as part of the “Pigskin in the Park” series.More >>