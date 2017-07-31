911 caller: 'I have my gun. Do I need to shoot him?' about suspect who ran over mourners at graveside funeral

One of the 911 callers who was at Greenlawn Memorial Park when a man drove his car through a mourning family offered to stop the man with her own weapon, according to recordings obtained by WIS.

The caller, who is not identified, called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livingston. In the call, she reports that a person, later identified as James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.

After reading the license plate number to the dispatcher, she asks, "I have my gun - do you want me to shoot him?"

"No, you can't shoot him, ma'am," the dispatcher replies, relatively shocked.

The call continues as the dispatcher gathers more information. A total of seven calls were made in regard to this incident.

Sources close to the investigation said there was a woman attending the funeral did have their weapon and went to get it shortly after Kester's attack. It is unclear if they are the same people.

Columbia Police Department investigators say Kester's motive was a longstanding grudge against the Department of Mental Health.

He's been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder.

He remains in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on a $5 million bond.

A fundraiser has been established for the victims of this incident. If you wish to contribute, click here.

