Deputies ID suspect in counterfeit cash scheme

The Richland County Sheriff's Department have identified the suspect who was caught on camera purchasing money orders with fake cash.

On Sunday, July 16, deputies say Zabian Ashley, 28, entered the Gaz-Bah gas station, located at 800 St. Andrews Road, and purchased four money orders totaling $1,000. The purchase was made with 20 counterfeit $50 bills.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video in the store.

If you have any information about Ashley's whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

