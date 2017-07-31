Children's Hospital patients create Merry Masterpieces

For many children battling an illness or fighting cancer, it would be easy to focus on the pain. But instead they've decided to give back during one of the toughest times of their lives.

Sunday dozens of children participated in the 12th annual Merry Masterpiece event that allows former or current patients at Palmetto Health Children's Hospital to paint anything they want.

The hospital auctions of the paintings at the Festival of Trees event in November. It helps raise thousands of dollars.

"Everyone at the hospital is our family now. They make us feel very welcome and very comfortable. Anytime we are there everyone is so willing to go out of their way to do absolutely anything," said Jamey Sox, whose son, Brayden, was diagnosed with Leukemia.

Sox says the hard times aren't over but he is in remission.

Each year the hospital raises $5,000 through Merry Masterpieces.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.