All lanes are now open on Interstate 26 in Lexington County after a crash involving several overturned vehicles Monday morning.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports the crash was on westbound I-26 near exit 114, which is Old Dunbar Road. The two right lanes were closed for several hours.

All lanes reopened shortly after 7 a.m.

Lexington County dispatch confirms some injuries in the crash. Three vehicles were involved.

WIS has a call to the South Carolina Highway Patrol for more information.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.