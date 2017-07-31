15 arrested in weekend prostitution sting in Springdale

A weekend prostitution sting in Springdale resulted in 15 arrests.

The operation targeted illegal activities in specific locations in Springdale after seeing an increase in criminal activities, Springdale Police Chief Kevin Cornett said.

Several people were arrested for prostitution-related charges, drug-related charges, and a gun charge. Some of the people arrested even attempted to purchase prostitution using drugs, police said.

Charges include: attempting to engage in prostitution, solicitation of prostitution, unlawful carry of a firearm, distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of marijuana, distribution of schedule 2 narcotics, distribution of crack cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of schedule 2 narcotic, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and false information to police. One person also had outstanding warrants from another agency.

"We do operations like this to accomplish a few goals", said Chief Cornett. "First, we do this because there are people being forced to participate in prostitution when they truly don't want to. We want to find those people who are being victimized and we want to help them get out of that situation for good. Second, it is obvious through the gun and drug charges that were made this weekend that there are other dangers associated with prostitution. And third, we want people seeking to become involved in criminal activity to think twice when they are looking at Springdale, because you may be making a deal that will land you behind bars."

