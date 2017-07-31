South Carolina fugitive arrested in Mississippi

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) - Authorities in Mississippi have captured a man who was wanted in South Carolina on several charges including kidnapping.

The Natchez Democrat reports 33-year-old Michael Jeremich Easton was arrested Thursday for a warrant from Columbia, South Carolina, on charges of kidnapping, having sex with a minor as well as assault and battery in the first-degree.

Adams County Sheriff's Office Maj. Jerry Brown says they received information from the Mississippi Attorney General's Office that Easton could be in the area. Brown says authorities were familiar with Easton and arrested him without incident.

It's unclear if Easton has a lawyer.

