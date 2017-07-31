Gotta love this forecast

How sweet it is! Carolina sunshine and incredible temperatures with lower humidity over the next few days as unseasonably cool high pressure will dominate the forecast through Wednesday.

We’ll start to warm things up and bring back the humidity with a chance of afternoon storms by Friday.



A cold front is expected to be here by the weekend bringing muggy conditions with more widespread thunderstorms for Saturday and Sunday ahead of the front.



Monday: Sunny and super! Highs upper 80s (Near 90° in a few places)



Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs lower 90s



Wednesday: Partly cloudy, highs lower 90s



Thursday: Partly cloudy, more humid, highs lower 90s



Friday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs Near 90° to lower 90s.

