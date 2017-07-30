Gamecocks ask the not-so-tough questions to each other at Media Day

The South Carolina Gamecocks will be all business on Monday for the first day of practice, but Media Day gave the players a chance to have a little fun.

As players milled around the Crews building, we have a few of them a microphone to ask each other the hard-hitting questions as they prepare for the upcoming season.

But the interviews drew more laughs and smiles than answers that inquiring minds wanted to know.

From defensive back Chris Lammons showing off dance moves to Jamarcus King to Jake Bentley taking a friendly jab at Taylor Stallworth and his defensive counterparts, Media Day provided a little bit of fun for the Gamecocks.

