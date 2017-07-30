Giving back to the community with 'Kids Day on the Lake'

It was all about the kids on Sunday at Lake Murray.

Reggaetronic Music Festival donated a portion of this year's proceeds to Camp M.A.T.E.S. - a summer camp serving children with autism, ADHD, and learning disabilities.

A check in the amount of $2,500 was donated by Reggaetronic Sunday afternoon. That was followed by ‘Kids Day on the Lake’ as a way to give back to the community.

Officials say the money will go a long way in supporting the children for summers to come.

"For them, this is a summer camp, the summer camp is going on right now so we have about 95 kids. Most of it is scholarship based. So the money for the camp and the scholarships comes from donations and stuff throughout the fundraising year,” Josh Lehew, the Reggaetronic Media Director explained.

Reggaetronic is the state's largest flotilla music festival held on Spence Island on Lake Murray.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.