Swansea man charged after stabbing man in home

A Swansea man is behind bars after deputies say a man was stabbed at a home on Gator Road in Lexington County.

Jacob Earl Harley, 37, is charged with multiple charges including attempted murder.

Deputies say Harley drove to the victim’s home on Gator Road to fight him Sunday morning. Harley then pepper sprayed the victim before stabbing him.

The victim is expected to recover from his injuries, according to deputies.

Harley is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center after a judge denied his bond on Sunday.

