Employer of trucker blocking road pays $11M for fatal crash

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) - A trucking company is paying $11 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of a South Carolina trucker who burned to death last year after colliding with a gasoline tanker blocking a rural highway in the dark.

News outlets report Eagle Transport recently settled a lawsuit filed by the widow of Kenneth Avis. The 48-year-old was driving an 18-wheeler in the early hours of Aug. 19, when he spotted the tanker and slammed on the brakes.

The estate's attorneys say Avis hit the tanker, loaded with 8,800 gallons of gasoline, going about 25 mph.

The Orangeburg County collision caused both trucks to burst into flames. The lawsuit alleged the tanker's driver was high on drugs and wasn't properly trained. He was trying to back up onto an intersecting road.

