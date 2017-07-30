S Carolina woman dies after scuba diving accident at lake

SENECA, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a South Carolina woman has died after she went scuba diving with three others at a lake.

Oconee County coroner Karl Addis says 43-year-old Angelia Marie Dover of Boiling Springs died Saturday. He says she and three others dived to a depth of about 50 feet when Dover panicked and tried to surface.

He says an attempt to rescue her failed and she disappeared. An Oconee County dive team member found her in water about 55 feet deep.

Dover died at Oconee Memorial Hospital. An autopsy will be performed Monday.

Addis says the four were diving near a popular swimming beach and shore diving area near Oconee Nuclear Station.

