Nighttime 5K run set to benefit RCSD K9 deputies

The streets of the Village at Sandhill will once again be going to the dogs.

Barricades have already been set up around the shopping district as hundreds of runners and walkers are expected to take part in the seventh annual Guardians of the Night 5K Saturday night. The run typically brings in about 500 participants.

The event raises crucial dollars to benefit the Richland County Sheriff's Department’s K-9 unit. The dogs play a big role in helping the department especially when they're looking for a missing person or trying to track down a suspect on the loose.

The K9 program is supported through the county budget but deputies say funds raised from this event go the extra mile in providing help.

In all, there are 15 K9s that work for RCSD and deputies say they need funds to keep them well fed, healthy, and protected in the line of duty.

"We get the best K9 vests that we can get for them. Not just get them covered but get the best that we can do so we can provide a better service,” Lt. Kevin Hoover with RCSD explained. “You know we have to feed 15 dogs, we have to medical treatment these dogs. Every year each one of them has to go and get an examination. Not to mention any kinds of emergencies."

The 5K is set to start at 10:30 p.m.

