Hundreds turnout to support RCSD K9 deputies in nighttime 5K run

Hundreds of people were out at the Village at Sandhill Saturday night to show support for our four-legged friends in uniform in the seventh annual Guardians of the Night 5-K run and walk.

“The fact that the community is willing to come out and support these people that are out here keeping us all safe every day," Hunter Jarvis, who finished second overall in the 5K said. "You know, I think it’s the least we could do to give back to them and donate a little money and time to show them the respect they deserve.”

The event raises crucial dollars to benefit the Richland County Sheriff's Department’s K-9 unit. The dogs play a big role in helping the department especially when they're looking for a missing person or trying to track down a suspect on the loose.

In all, there are 15 K9s that work for RCSD and deputies say they need funds to keep them well fed, healthy, and protected in the line of duty.

The K9 program is supported through the county budget but deputies say funds raised from this event go the extra mile in providing help.

"We get the best K9 vests that we can get for them. Not just get them covered but get the best that we can do so we can provide a better service,” Lt. Kevin Hoover with RCSD explained. “You know we have to feed 15 dogs, we have to medical treatment these dogs. Every year each one of them has to go and get an examination. Not to mention any kinds of emergencies."

In all, close to 400 people took part in this year’s 5K and walk.

