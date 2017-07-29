Mural near recruit entrance is complete

A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.More >>
A missing woman has been rescued from a makeshift prison in Marshall County. And her alleged attacker is behind bars.More >>
What was once open ocean six months ago, is now a brand-new, full fledged island off the coast of Cape Hatteras, and it seems to be growing by the day.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
National Lipstick Day - yes, really - is Saturday, July 29, and there are deals to be had online and in some stores.More >>
Finger pointing and regrets amid the wreckage of the Trump administration's failed attempt to scrap 'Obamacare'.More >>
Faced with a stalled agenda, Trump hopes to get things moving with a new chief of staff.More >>
North Korea has test-fired its second intercontinental ballistic missile, which flew longer and higher than its first ICBM launched earlier this month, leading experts to say much of the US is now within Pyongyang's range.More >>
Martin Sklar, one of the central figures behind Disney's theme parks around the world, has died at 83.More >>
Tesla Inc. has finally made its long-promised affordable electric car.More >>
Check out the new look of the recruit entrance at Williams-Brice Stadium.More >>
Despite the very public rift between them, President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions spent Friday separately talking about the need to combat the deadly transnational gang known as MS-13.More >>
One person was arrested by Columbia Police in connection to a shooting that happened early Saturday morning on South Beltline Boulevard.More >>
