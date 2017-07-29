Mural near recruit entrance is complete

There is some sprucing up being done around Williams-Brice Stadium and one area is the pathway where the recruits enter the stadium.

On the south end of the stadium just to the left of The Zone, the weight room wall where the recruits enter the stadium now has a black backdrop with a mural of former Gamecocks great Jadeveon Clowney and graphics that say "Welcome to Gamecock Country". Associate athletics director of new and creative media Justin King posted a photo of the completed project on his Instagram page.

A post shared by Justin King (@justinkingmedia) on Jul 29, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

South Carolina will open preseason camp on July 31 at 9 a.m. Practice is closed to the public.

