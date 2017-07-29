One injured, one arrested in connection to overnight shooting on Beltline Blvd.

Clayton Bernard Madison, 33, is facing multiple charges including attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. (Source: Columbia Police)

One person was arrested by Columbia Police in connection to a shooting that happened early Saturday morning on South Beltline Boulevard.

The shooting happened at the Woodland Terrace Apartments located at 320 S. Beltline Boulevard.

Investigators said Madison got into a verbal and physical fight with a 58-year-old man around 3 a.m. During the fight, Madison allegedly shot the man in the upper body.

Responding officers administered aid to the victim until EMS arrived and he was taken to the hospital. At last check, the victim was said to be in stable condition.

Madison is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

